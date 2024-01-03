Harvard president resigns after rows over plagiarism, anti-Semitism

NEW YORK - The president of Harvard University resigned on Jan 2, after coming under ferocious attack over plagiarism accusations and her response to anti-Semitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Professor Claudine Gay was criticised in recent months after reports surfaced alleging that she did not properly cite scholarly sources. The most recent accusations came on Jan 2, published anonymously in a conservative online outlet.

Prof Gay was also engulfed by scandal after she declined to say unequivocally whether calling for genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s code of conduct, during testimony to Congress alongside the heads of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania last month.

Prof Gay, who made history as the first Black person to be president of the powerhouse university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said in her resignation letter that she’d been subjected to personal threats and “racial animus.”

Her downfall comes after the university’s governing Harvard Corporation had initially backed her after the public relations disaster of the congressional testimony.

But the body did criticise the university’s initial response to the Hamas Oct 7 attacks that Israel said killed 1,140 people inside Israel and saw around 240 people taken hostage.

Israel’s offensive has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 22,185 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

‘Racist vitriol’

More than 70 lawmakers, including two Democrats, demanded her resignation, while a number of high-profile Harvard alumni and donors also called for her departure.

Still, more than 700 Harvard faculty members had signed a letter supporting Prof Gay and her job had appeared to be safe.

The resignation, first reported by the student-run newspaper the Harvard Crimson, was confirmed shortly after by Prof Gay herself.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Prof Gay said, in a statement.

Prof Gay also wrote that she had faced threats to her safety and “racial animus” in the wake of the furore over her handling of claims of mounting anti-Semitism on campus.