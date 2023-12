Harvard chief feels the heat as US tests free speech in anti-Semitism row

WASHINGTON - Hundreds of Harvard faculty have signed a letter backing the university’s president after her testimony at a congressional hearing on the rise of campus anti-Semitism ignited pressure for her to resign, a US newspaper reported on Dec 10.

The letter backing Professor Claudine Gay, which was reported on by the Boston Globe, came after her counterpart at another Ivy League university stepped down on Dec 9 in the face of withering criticism and political pressure over their appearance at a hearing on Dec 5.

The letter and the hearing both come as a rise in hate attacks and offensive rhetoric targeting Jews and Muslims since the eruption of the current conflict in Gaza fuels a debate on the boundaries of free speech in the United States.

The letter warns that political bids to remove Prof Gay are “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom,” according to the Globe, and calls on administrators to “defend the independence of the university”.

Prof Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill, and the Massachusett Institute of Technology’s Sally Kornbluth gave long, legalistic answers when asked whether students who call for the “genocide of Jews” on their campuses violate codes of student conduct.

Blowback to their testimony was rapid and intense, with donors threatening to rescind millions of dollars to the institutions, and raging debates popping up on social media.

Seventy-four lawmakers wrote letters demanding their immediate removal.

Prof Magill stepped down on Dec 9. MIT’s governing board has said it will back Dr Kornbluth.

Prof Gay apologised afterwards for failing to more strongly condemn threats of anti-Semitic violence on her campus.

At the hearing on Dec 5, Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik asked each of the presidents if calling for the genocide of Jews violated university rules or codes of conduct.

“The rules around bullying and harassment are quite specific. And if the context in which that language is used amounts to bullying and harassment then we take, we take action against it,” Prof Gay responded, according to a transcript posted on Ms Stefanik’s office’s website.

Prof Gay agreed that calling for the genocide of Jews is anti-Semitic, and told Ms Stefanik: “When speech crosses into conduct, we take action.”

When Ms Stefanik heard similar answers from the others, she erupted: “It does not depend on the context. The answer is yes, and this is why you should resign.”

After Prof Magill resigned, Ms Stefanik released a statement saying: “One down. Two to go”. AFP