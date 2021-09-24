Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

NEW YORK (AFP) - Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle kicked off a trip to New York City with a visit to the "Freedom Tower" and 9/11 Memorial on Thursday (Sept 23).

The couple toured the observatory on floors 100 and 102 of the One World Trade Center with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and city Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Dressed in sombre dark outfits, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex then inspected the reflecting pools situated where the Twin Towers stood before the Al-Qaeda attacks on Sept 11, 2001.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40 are due to take the stage at Global Citizen Live in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Global Citizen Live is a series of concerts being held around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

"It's wonderful to be back," said Markle.

The couple now live in California following their surprise decision to quit frontline royal duties early last year.

They announced the birth of their daughter, their second child, in June.

In 2019, British newspapers criticised Markle over what they described as an "extravagant" trip to New York in a private jet to celebrate the imminent arrival of her first baby, son Archie.