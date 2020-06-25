Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former US president Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans.

The pair are being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday (June 24).

The move is one of the first major steps by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to engage in paid work beyond the British royal family after they announced plans in January to lead a more independent life and to finance it themselves.

They now live in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie, according to media reports.

The couple's speaking engagements will focus on issues such as racial justice, gender equity, the environment and mental health, an important topic to Prince Harry who has talked publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The pair will take part in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade assocations, corporations and community forums, according to the person familiar with the plans.

They will appear together and individually.

The speaking circuit in North America can be lucrative for high-profile celebrities. Big-name speakers can earn six figures for a single appearance.

Meghan recently narrated a Disney nature documentary and Harry teamed up with Winfrey for an upcoming documentary about mental health for the Apple streaming service Apple TV+.

But both projects were in the works before they stepped back from the royal family.

Harry Walker was acquired last year by California-based media company Endeavor.