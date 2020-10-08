Harris says Trump's Covid-19 response is 'greatest failure' in US V-P debate with Pence

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Senator Kamala Harris tore into the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as her debate with Vice-President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday (Oct 7), calling it the greatest failure in the history of the US government.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," the California Democrat said. "This administration has forfeited their right to re-election."

Pence responded, at first, with grace, saying that it was a "privilege" to share the stage with Harris. But he endorsed the whole of President Donald Trump's response to the virus.

Since February, more than 7 million Americans have been infected, more than 212,000 have died and last week, the president himself contracted Covid-19.

"From the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," Pence said.

Biden, he said, opposed Trump's early decision to limit flights from China - an ultimately unsuccessful effort to keep the virus out of the country. Pence said it bought time to gear up a more robust US response.

He said that Biden's plan to combat the virus "reads an awful lot like" what the Trump administration has already done.

Harris responded: "Whatever the vice-president is claiming the administration has done, it clearly hasn't worked."

Pence called that remark "a great disservice" to sacrifices Americans have made to combat the virus.

Asked by the moderator, USA Today's Susan Page, how the White House can expect Americans to engage in sound public health practices like wearing masks when Trump has not, Pence said that "President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health".

He accused Harris of "playing politics with people's lives" by saying she would only take a vaccine approved under the Trump administration if medical professionals advise it.

"If Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it," she said.



US Vice-President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris during their vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City on Oct 7, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The matchup, in Salt Lake City, will be the only debate between Pence and the Democratic nominee to replace him.

Related Story US presidential election: Twists and turns on the way to the White House

Pence and Harris sat about 4m apart with a pair of plexiglass partitions between them as an extra precaution against coronavirus infection following Trump's diagnosis of Covid-19.

Both Harris, 55, and Pence, 61, face the challenge of persuading voters that if their septuagenarian bosses can't finish their terms, they are prepared to step into the Oval Office.