Harris gets vaccine on live TV, sends message to African-American community

US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris received her Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday and urged public trust in the process, while her choice of hospital highlighted the plight of the hard-hit African-American community.

A mask-wearing Ms Harris received the first of her two shots at the United Medical Centre in an area of Washington DC with a large African-American population.

African-American communities nationwide have seen disproportionately high levels of death and illness related to the Covid-19 pandemic, while polls have also indicated they are among the most reluctant to get vaccinated.

"So I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine, where you will receive the vaccine by folks you may know," she said after receiving the vaccine manufactured by US firm Moderna.