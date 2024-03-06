Haley secures Super Tuesday win over Trump in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vermont – Republican Nikki Haley upset Donald Trump in Vermont, securing her second victory of the presidential primary on a night when the front runner otherwise barrelled towards his party’s nomination.

Mrs Haley won the state on March 5, according to the Associated Press. Her only other primary victory came last weekend in the District of Columbia, which, like Vermont, reliably supports Democrats in presidential elections.

The unexpected win does little to knock Trump off course on his march towards becoming the Republican nominee.

But it may give Mrs Haley’s donors further reason to continue backing her long-shot bid by demonstrating that a small, but vocal, anti-Trump component remains within the party.

There are 17 delegates up for grabs in Vermont, but it is unclear how many Mrs Haley will win until all votes are tallied.

Trump won every other Super Tuesday state that had been called by 10.45pm Eastern Time, as he seeks to clinch the nomination by mid-March and turn towards a general election rematch against President Joe Biden.

Mrs Haley has said she would remain in the race through at least March 5.

But she has seen dwindling support from some of her deep-pocketed supporters, including Citadel’s Ken Griffin and the political network backed by industrialist Charles Koch. BLOOMBERG