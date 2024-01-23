Haley makes final New Hampshire push to slow Trump’s momentum

FRANKLIN, New Hampshire – Donald Trump’s last remaining Republican opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, was making a final push on Jan 22 to convince New Hampshire voters to turn out and deliver her an upset victory in the state’s presidential nominating contest.

New Hampshire’s primary vote on Jan 23 will split the state’s Republican voters into two camps: those with former president Trump, and those against him. The contest became a one-on-one race on Jan 21, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his struggling campaign and endorsed Trump.

Trump, who polls show leads Mrs Haley by double digits, is hoping to deliver a fatal blow to the former South Carolina governor’s campaign by notching another commanding win. He coasted to a record-setting victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation contest last week.

For Mrs Haley, New Hampshire represents perhaps her last chance to prove the Republican base could consider someone other than Trump, who commands the party’s faithful despite facing 91 felony counts. He has pleaded not guilty to every crime, claiming political persecution.

At the first of five planned campaign events in New Hampshire on Jan 22, Mrs Haley told a packed veterans’ hall in a working class town that Trump was hung up on vendettas and pre-occupied with court cases, keeping him from focusing on the future.

“When you go out on Tuesday, you’re gonna decide: do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?,” Mrs Haley, 52, asked voters in Franklin.

Trump, 77, is having just one event, a 9pm Eastern time (10am Singapore time on Jan 23) rally in the central town of Laconia, where he will be joined by former Republican presidential candidates, including Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who have since endorsed him.

The state’s large number of independent voters, who are permitted to cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, make New Hampshire friendlier turf for Mrs Haley than more conservative Iowa.

Even so, Trump holds a double-digit lead in most statewide public polls. A poll released by Monmouth University on Jan 22, but conducted before Mr DeSantis dropped out, showed 52 per cent of voters would choose Trump, 34 per cent would choose Mrs Haley and 8 per cent would choose Mr DeSantis. DeSantis supporters were twice as likely to name Trump than Mrs Haley as their second choice, according to the poll.

‘Haley has a shot’

Tuesday’s result could hinge on voter turnout and the ratio of Republicans to independents, known in the state as “undeclareds,” said Mr Jim Merrill, a Republican strategist in New Hampshire.

“Nikki Haley has a shot here tomorrow and that shot is having enough Republican voters (stay home), then a large undeclared turnout,” Mr Merrill told a media roundtable.

Mr Merrill said for Mrs Haley to prevail turnout would likely need to be close to 340,000 voters. That’s higher than the projection for a record-setting 322,000 voters disclosed by the New Hampshire secretary of state’s office last week.

The current record for a New Hampshire Republican presidential primary is 287,653 voters in 2016.

A Haley victory could give her the momentum and fundraising she needs ahead of the next major nominating contest on Feb 24 in South Carolina, her home state where she served two terms as governor.