Haley bashes Trump for continued silence on Navalny death

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s last remaining Republican rival for the US election in November bashed the ex-president on Feb 18 for his continued silence over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his recent outburst over Nato.

“The fact that he won’t acknowledge anything with Navalny - either he sides with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and thinks it’s cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents, or he just doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Mrs Nikki Haley said, on ABC’s This Week.

“Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem,” added the Republican candidate, who is trailing far behind Trump in the race for their party’s nomination.

Navalny’s still-unexplained death at 47 in a prison in Russia’s Arctic has drawn powerful condemnations from leaders around the world, starting with US President Joe Biden, who has squarely blamed Putin.

But Trump, Mr Biden’s likely opponent in November, has yet to say a word about it at any of several public appearances since Navalny’s death was reported on Feb 16.