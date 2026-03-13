Straitstimes.com header logo

Gunman shot dead at Virginia university in US, after injuring two

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A gunman opened fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

A gunman opened fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 12.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Google Preferred Source badge

NORFOLK, Virginia - A gunman opened fire on the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two people before being shot dead, according to the university.

In an emergency alert, the university said the two injured individuals were transported to hospital and classes and campus operations were cancelled for the rest of the day.

The university’s alert said that the gunman opened fire shortly before 10.49am in Constant Hall, the centre of the university’s college of business.

By midday on March 12, police vehicles with flashing lights had blocked off streets around the Norfolk campus.

The university serves some 24,000 students, according to the school’s website. REUTERS

More on this topic
US Texas bar shooting leaves three dead; gunman expressed ‘pro-Iranian regime sentiment’
Teen gunman who fired shots in Thai school detained after wounding teacher, girl
See more on

United States

Universities - overseas

Shooting - gun crime

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.