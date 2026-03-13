Gunman shot dead at Virginia university in US, after injuring two

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NORFOLK, Virginia - A gunman opened fire on the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two people before being shot dead, according to the university.

In an emergency alert, the university said the two injured individuals were transported to hospital and classes and campus operations were cancelled for the rest of the day.

The university’s alert said that the gunman opened fire shortly before 10.49am in Constant Hall, the centre of the university’s college of business.

By midday on March 12, police vehicles with flashing lights had blocked off streets around the Norfolk campus.

The university serves some 24,000 students, according to the school’s website. REUTERS