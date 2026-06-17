Groundbreaking US astronaut Christina Koch wins top Spanish award

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Christina Koch was part of the four-member crew of the Artemis II mission which in April flew around the Moon.

MADRID – US astronaut Christina Koch, the first woman to take part in a lunar mission, was on June 17 named the winner of a top Spanish prize for having “helped extend the frontiers of humanity”.

The jury of the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord said Koch’s career was an inspiration for future generations, particularly women. It reflects “humanity’s ability to overcome challenges and adversity through hard work, collaboration and empathy”.

Koch, 47, was part of the four-member crew of the Artemis II mission which in April flew around the Moon, the first lunar fly-by in more than 50 years.

She is widely viewed as a potential candidate for future lunar-surface missions.

The Artemis II astronauts became the humans to travel farthest away from the Earth, at 406,771km.

Koch already held the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman – 328 days – and took part in the first spacewalk performed entirely by women, alongside her colleague Jessica Meir.

The €50,000 (S$74,400) Concord Award is one of eight prizes, including for the arts, sciences and sports, handed out annually by the foundation named after the heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor.

It honours efforts to improve human coexistence, solidarity and global cooperation.

Previous winners of the Concord Award include Scottish charity group Mary’s Meals, Spanish chef Jose Andres and Spain’s health workers during the coronavirus pandemic. AFP