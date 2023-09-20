Green shipping must be economically sustainable too: S’pore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore is doing its bit for ocean conservation and sees such efforts as critical to being able to continue making its living by the sea.

“Preserving our oceans and maintaining livelihoods is not something that is mutually exclusive,” said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. “In fact, it is part of a virtuous cycle.”

He was speaking at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Wednesday, an event coinciding with the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Britain’s Prince William founded its awards in 2020, offering £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to five individuals or organisations that come up with innovative solutions to environmental problems.

He named the 15 finalists – including three from Asia-Pacific – from among 1,000 nominees. They will be competing for five Earthshot Prize awards to be announced at a ceremony in Singapore on Nov 7.

The finalists include a Hong Kong start-up that has developed a new process for making and recycling lithium-ion batteries; an Indian agritech start-up that uses solar-powered dehydration to cut food waste, and a British firm which seeks to reduce the fashion industry’s use of water and chemicals by finding colours created by an organism.

Leaders and philanthropists, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UN Special Climate Envoy Michael Bloomberg and New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern attended the event.

The competition centres around five environmental goals to preserve nature, air and oceans, tackle waste and fight climate change.

Speaking on the theme of “reviving our oceans”, Dr Balakrishnan said decarbonisation and digitalisation of the maritime sector were critical to conservation efforts. Shipping, which transports about 90 per cent of world trade, accounts for nearly 3 per cent of the world’s CO2 emissions.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore signed a pact in April with the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex, where the two mega ports are based. The corridor will help ships plying the route to achieve carbon-neutral emissions.

But the test is whether these corridors can be both green and economically viable, said Dr Balakrishnan.

“Green and digital shipping corridors are being set up to be vital nodes in what we hope will be a trailblazing metaphor,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“But we need to have these corridors to show that it is possible to decarbonise and still be economically viable,” he said.

He also highlighted a new international treaty – now open for signature and ratification – as a major step forward in the governance of the global commons.