Goose, Grinchmas socks and other wacky items seen at GameStop’s Trade Anything Day

One customer claimed he tried to trade in a live pet dog, which GameStop rejected. Another item seen was a stuffed bobcat.

What do animal taxidermies, a plastic spoon and a replica of the US Declaration of Independence have in common?

They were among more than 80,000 items traded in at GameStop’s outlets in the US as part of the gaming retailer’s biggest trade-in event, known as Trade Anything Day, according to media website IGN.

The marketing campaign, held for the first time on Dec 6 , allowed customers to trade in almost any physical item, in exchange for store credits worth US$5 (S$6.50).

Despite the name of the campaign, of course, as with games, some rules still applied.

“If the item fits in our 20” (50.8cm) x 20” x 20” Trade Anything box, isn’t on our exceptions list, and is ‘Trade Anything Day’-worthy, we’ll give you US$5 trade credit for it!” said GameStop on its website.

“Store associates have discretion to refuse any item in trade as part of Trade Anything Day. We look forward to seeing the wackiest items you can bring!”

Participants turned up, mostly in fine form, and game for the event, with GameStop taking to its social media channels to share some of the quirkiest items brought in.

Dead or Alive: Animal edition

In one of GameStop’s posts on X, what looked like a stuffed goose laid sprawled across a table, prompting a user on the social media platform to comment candidly: “Best I can do is 35 cents.”

Every prey has its predator, and GameStop was quick to follow up with a post of another taxidermy – this time of a bobcat. “You gotta be kitten me...” quipped one user on X.

One customer decided to up the ante and offered a live pet dog, which GameStop refused (one would imagine with some difficulty).

That Gen Alpha meme (you know which one)

In true Gen Alpha spirit, one person secured their store credits by trading in a piece of paper with “6 7” written on it.

The viral term , often seen accompanied by an up-and-down hand gesture, has gained top spot in internet speak among Generation Alpha, though there still seems to be some disagreement on how it should be used.

Good scoop

Another customer got a good deal by trading in a single plastic spoon – new or used, who knows?

The ‘real’ deal

Among GameStop’s most viral trades of the day was a printed replica of the US Declaration of Independence. “We need to get this authenticated,” one X user replied.

The ‘Grinch’ who shared Christmas

The Dr Seuss character didn’t steal Christmas this year; he brought it forward.

Already in the holiday spirit, one customer traded in a pair of socks he received from purchasing the McDonald’s Grinch Meal available in the US.

While these curios created a tizzy online, some had to be turned away.

Items listed on GameStop’s candid “exceptions list” included hazardous waste, siblings, other close relatives, dirty underwear, recently unburied copies of E.T. The Video Game, mushroom people, vacuums filled with ghost and full-size planes, trains and cars.

The campaign, however, was not all jokes and giggles.

According to gaming and entertainment news outlet Polygon, some GameStop employees were confronted with customers intent on testing the limits by bringing in inappropriate materials.

One worker allegedly had to turn away a customer who was trying to trade in a sex toy while the store was full of children, Polygon reported.

It is not immediately clear what GameStop intends to do with the items they received, but online photos of what appears to be a pamphlet distributed by the company states that suitable items will be donated to a local charity.