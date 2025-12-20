Google warns staff with US visas against international travel due to embassy delays, Business Insider says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – Alphabet’s Google has advised some employees ‍on ​US visas ‍to avoid international travel due ​to ​delays at embassies, Business Insider reported on Dec 19 , ‍citing an internal e-mail.

The ​e-mail, sent ⁠by the company’s outside counsel BAL Immigration Law on ​ Dec 18 , warned staff who need a ‌visa ​stamp to re-enter the United States not to leave the country because visa processing times have ‍lengthened, the report said.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify ​the report. REUTERS