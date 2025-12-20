Google warns staff with US visas against international travel due to embassy delays, Business Insider says
WASHINGTON – Alphabet’s Google has advised some employees on US visas to avoid international travel due to delays at embassies, Business Insider reported on Dec 19, citing an internal e-mail.
The e-mail, sent by the company’s outside counsel BAL Immigration Law on Dec 18, warned staff who need a visa stamp to re-enter the United States not to leave the country because visa processing times have lengthened, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS