Google to make verification mandatory for all advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS, AFP) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday (April 23) all advertisers would have to complete a verification process before buying ad space on its platform, starting this summer, in a bid to make its ad practices more transparent.

Advertisers will need to submit personal identification and business incorporation documents that prove who they are and the country in which they operate in, the company said in a blog post.

Google until now required identity verification only for political advertisers running election ads on its platform.

A verification process is also often used to filter out low-quality advertisers, such as ones that have sought to sell fake medical masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would start by verifying advertisers in phases in the United States and continue to expand globally, and that it expects the process to take a few years to complete.

Google said users will be able to view information about the advertiser behind the ads they see beginning this summer.

"This change will make it easier for people to understand who the advertiser is behind the ads they see from Google and help them make more informed decisions when using our advertising controls," Google's ads integrity chief John Canfield said in the blog post.

"It will also help support the health of the digital advertising ecosystem by detecting bad actors and limiting their attempts to misrepresent themselves."