Google makes business videoconferencing service free for all

SAN FRANCISCO • Google has made its business videoconferencing service free for all users, ramping up competition for Zoom as people flock online to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Google Meet had previously been reserved for subscribers to the premium G Suite software tools for businesses.

Meet will be available "to all users around the world, to enable people from all walks of life to communicate, collaborate and really stay in touch more effectively through the pandemic", G Suite vice-president Javier Soltero said on Tuesday.

Google touted the security and reliability features of Meet, as well as its foundation in the California-based Internet giant's computing cloud. Use of video calls and conferencing has rocketed as people work, learn and socialise remotely while staying at home to avoid the coronavirus.

Many people have turned to videoconferencing platform Zoom, which has scrambled to stem security problems such as data hacking and harassment by individuals who crash sessions in what is referred to as "Zoombombing".

Google said in a blog post that it has "invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable videoconferencing solution that's trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world".

According to the company, people will need to use or create free Google accounts to take part in meetings, which will have a 60-minute time cap that will be enforced starting after the end of September. Google said the free access will be rolled out gradually in the coming weeks.

Some six million businesses and organisations - from hospitals and banks to manufacturing facilities and warehouses - using G Suite already have access to Meet videoconferencing, according to Google.

The move comes days after Facebook unveiled a new video chat service with virtual "rooms" where people can pop in to visit friends.

Through the Facebook Messenger application, users will be able to start video call sessions that as many as 50 friends can join and linger in as long as they wish, even if they do not have Facebook accounts.

