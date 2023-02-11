Global fallout over China’s ‘spy balloon programme’ widens

WASHINGTON - The fallout from shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the United States has spread, and the event is no longer seen as a mere spat between two superpowers, with Washington sharing intelligence with allies and partners around the world on Beijing’s purported global surveillance balloon programme.

The Biden administration said that more than 40 countries across five continents had been targeted, and spent the past week sharing its knowledge of the programme via briefings in Washington and US embassies abroad.

While the outreach could be viewed as the US trying to convince other countries to pick a side in the ongoing saga, analysts said the facts of the case firmly place the ball in China’s court to present its side.

Mr Neysun Mahboubi, a research scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China, told The Straits Times: “The burden is far more on Beijing to explain its programme to the world.”

Said Stimson Center senior fellow Yun Sun: “Other countries might feel the US is trying to force them to pick a side, but I think that should not distract people from the key question: Does the Chinese balloon, or this type of behaviour, represent a threat to their national security? That question arises regardless of what the US may or may not say.”

“The Chinese have all the opportunities to present their case, their evidence and their story. If they choose not to do that, one can only wonder why,” she added.

China, which has denied the spying allegations, accused the US of engaging in “information warfare”.

“I am not aware of any ‘fleet of balloons’. That narrative is probably part of the information and public opinion warfare the US has waged on China,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing on Thursday.

She added: “As to who is the world’s number one country of spying, eavesdropping and surveillance, that is plainly visible to the international community.”

Ms Sun, however, said that the outreach was valuable for other countries to understand the depth of the Chinese surveillance programme and what it meant to them.

Mr Neysun also reckoned that Washington had appeared genuinely surprised by the scope and scale of Beijing’s surveillance programme.

“Setting aside some of the more extreme rhetoric by certain members of Congress last week, I think the administration’s overall response has been appropriately measured and serious,” he said.

The US has so far not demanded that other countries take action against China over the balloon programme, in contrast to its rallying of other nations to join in its chip export controls against Beijing, or its call for more to join a global sanctions regime against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, however, the US sanctioned six Chinese aerospace companies for supporting Beijing’s surveillance programme, calling it a threat to its national security.