Global coronavirus cases top 100 million: AFP tally

PARIS (AFP) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world on Tuesday (Jan 26) passed 100 million since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally.

As of 2130 GMT (5.30am Singapore time), a total of 100,010,798 infections had been counted, according to AFP's tally, compiled from figures provided by national health agencies.

Worldwide, at least 2,151,242 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

The vast majority of people infected with the virus recover, but some patients suffer from symptoms for weeks or even months.

The official number of cases registered since the pandemic first broke out in China, in late 2019, represents just a fraction of the real number of infections around the world.

Many countries were late to implement systematic testing, and some continue to test only the most seriously ill. The poorest nations meanwhile only have the capacity for limited testing.

The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak.

India is second with 10.7 million cases, and Brazil third with 8.9 million cases.

Britain surged past the grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, as other European nations looked to tighten their borders, hoping to keep out new more transmissible virus strains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "hard to compute" the loss felt by British families after his country became the first European country to surpass 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.