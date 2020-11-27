Global case tally hits 60 million

The tally of global confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 60 million, with Russia and Iran hitting a record number of deaths as the pace of new infections accelerates across the United States, Europe and Latin America.
SEE THE BIG STORY
The tally of global confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 60 million, with Russia and Iran hitting a record number of deaths as the pace of new infections accelerates across the United States, Europe and Latin America.
SEE THE BIG STORY
Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.