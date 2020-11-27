Covid-19

Global case tally hits 60 million

Top Glove workers waiting to be tested for Covid-19 outside a hostel in Klang, Selangor, last week. Malaysia is battling a resurgence in infections, including an outbreak at the glove maker's Selangor factories and dormitories. Municipality workers c
Municipality workers carrying a Covid-19 victim to be buried at the Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta on Wednesday. Globally, around 580,000 infections have been reported each day over the past week.PHOTO: REUTERS
The tally of global confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 60 million, with Russia and Iran hitting a record number of deaths as the pace of new infections accelerates across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

