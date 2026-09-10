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Glass thinner than a human hair: How the new iPhone bends but doesn’t break

The super thin layer of glass in a foldable iPhone is reportedly less than 30 micrometers thick, or much finer than a human hair.

Apple on Sept 9 unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone with a 7.6-inch glass screen that is capable of bending countless times without breaking.

The Duo is not the first foldable phone; Google, Samsung and Motorola have all released devices with displays that bend. But in his pitch for the Duo, Apple’s new chief executive, John Ternus, said the company’s latest offering “will redesign the experience of using a foldable phone.”