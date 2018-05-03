Ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani says Trump reimbursed lawyer Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday (May 2) that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen the US$130,000 that was paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, said that the money wasn't a campaign matter, and Trump repaid the funds himself, without using campaign cash, so there cannot be a campaign finance violation involved, as some watchdog groups had alleged.

"It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Funnelled to a law firm and the president repaid it."

Trump had previously denied knowledge of the payment.

Giuliani said the president knew the general arrangement but didn't know the specifics.