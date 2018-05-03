Ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani says Trump reimbursed lawyer Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen the US$130,000 that was paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday (May 2) that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen the US$130,000 that was paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, said that the money wasn't a campaign matter, and Trump repaid the funds himself, without using campaign cash, so there cannot be a campaign finance violation involved, as some watchdog groups had alleged.

"It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Funnelled to a law firm and the president repaid it."

Trump had previously denied knowledge of the payment.

Giuliani said the president knew the general arrangement but didn't know the specifics.

