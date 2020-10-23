Gilead's remdesivir drug gets US FDA approval as Covid-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday (Oct 22) approved Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation.

Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for the drug in October.

Remdesivir, previously granted emergency use approval to treat Covid-19, was one of the drugs used to treat US President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

The company said it is now the first and only approved Covid-19 treatment in the United States.