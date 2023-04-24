Giant SpaceX rocket leaves crater, serious damage at Texas base

TEXAS – Flying chunks of concrete, twisted metal sheets, craters blasted deep into the ground: The thunderous power of SpaceX’s first test flight of Starship – the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built – inflicted serious damage on its Texas launch site.

Repairing the damage from Thursday’s unmanned test flight is expected to take months, potentially delaying further launch attempts and slowing the development of a rocket the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) plans to use on its upcoming Moon missions.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk had said before the test that just getting the Starship in the air without destroying its launch pad would be “a win”.

Luckily for Mr Musk, the 120m rocket successfully lifted off, climbing for about four minutes until it tumbled and exploded, well over the Gulf of Mexico.

But SpaceX engineers may have underestimated the damage that Starship’s 33 first-stage rocket engines would do.

A few days later, the scene around the launch pad is one of desolation, an AFP photographer saw.

During take-off, SpaceX video showed a hail of debris being blasted as far as the Gulf of Mexico, over 420m away. According to local press reports, a cloud of dust floated over a small town several kilometres away.

Photos of the launch site show the gigantic launch tower still standing while the rocket mount, which supports the Starship before lift-off, damaged but still intact.

Beneath it, however, lies a huge crater, images posted on social media showed.

“The force of the engines when they throttled up may have shattered the concrete, rather than simply eroding it,” Mr Musk conceded Saturday on Twitter, another company in his portfolio.

A delay of months

Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) professor of astronautics and engineering Olivier de Weck told AFP that “the radius of debris and disturbance was probably bigger than anybody anticipated”.

“The main damage to the launch pad is underneath, where the flames impinge on the ground,” he told AFP, adding that repairing the crater “will take several months”.

Prof De Weck said that Starship’s launch site, unlike others used for such large rockets, lacked a “water deluge system”.

Those are used to flood the pad with water, cooling it and absorbing shock and sound waves.

The Texas site also lacks what is known as a flame trench – tunnels which channel hot exhaust away from the pad.