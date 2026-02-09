Straitstimes.com header logo

Ghislaine Maxwell won’t answer questions during congressional deposition, lawmaker says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell intends to refuse to answer questions at a deposition on Feb 9 before the House’s Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, according to a letter on Feb 8 from US Representative Ro Khanna.

Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021

for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer all substantive questions, according to Mr Khanna’s letter to Representative James Comer, the committee chair.

Maxwell’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Feb 8.

Instead of answering individual questions, Maxwell plans to read a prepared statement at the beginning of her deposition, Mr Khanna, who serves on the committee, said without detailing the source of his information.

“This position appears inconsistent with Ms Maxwell’s prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter,” Mr Khanna, a California Democrat, wrote in his letter seeking clarification on her testimony.

Maxwell’s deposition comes as the US Department of Justice has released of millions of internal documents related to Epstein. REUTERS

More on this topic
Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost is haunting the grand old men of capitalism
UBS provided Ghislaine Maxwell with banking services after Epstein’s arrest
See more on

Jeffrey Epstein

United States

Crimes against children/minors

Crimes against women

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.