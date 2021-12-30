Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a US jury on Wednesday (Dec 29) of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a remarkable fall from grace for the British socialite.

Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Her former boyfriend Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.

Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts. After the verdict was read, Maxwell pulled down her face mask and poured herself a glass of water.

Along with the trials of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

During the trial's closing arguments in federal court in Manhattan a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime".

"Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing," Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Mr Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, applauded the verdict in a statement that said Maxwell was convicted of "one of the worst crimes imaginable."

"The road to justice has been far too long," his statement said. "But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom."

Maxwell's attorneys argued she was being used as a scapegoat for Epstein and sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible, saying their memories had been corrupted over the decades and that they were motivated by money.

"Epstein's death left a gaping hole in the pursuit of justice for many of these women," Maxwell's defence lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said. "She's filling that hole, and filling that empty chair."

Maxwell dated Epstein for several years in the 1990s, when the pair attended high society parties and travelled on luxurious private jets.

A few months after Epstein's death, Maxwell purchased a home for US$1 million (S$1.35 million) in cash in Bradford, New Hampshire where she remained out of the limelight until her July 2020 arrest. An FBI official said Maxwell had "slithered away."

Daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell had been accustomed to opulence all her life.

Her father founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. He was found dead off his yacht near the Canary Islands in 1991.