Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of late Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in US: Sources

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Hampshire on Thursday (July 2), two sources told Reuters.

Maxwell has kept a low profile since the death of Epstein, a financier who was accused of raping and trafficking underage girls over nearly two decades.

Some of Epstein's alleged victims said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.

She was due to appear in federal court on Thursday, sources told Reuters.