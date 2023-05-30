‘Get out of Washington DC as often as you can’: Singapore’s outgoing ambassador to US

WASHINGTON - After almost 11 years as Singapore’s ambassador to the United States, Mr Ashok Kumar Mirpuri returns home this week from his front-row seat to America’s intensifying competition with China. The 63-year-old veteran diplomat’s tenure began in July 2012 and spanned the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.

Mr Mirpuri reflects on why a drama-free relationship is the best-case scenario for US-Singapore ties, where the US-China relationship is headed, and what he has learnt travelling to 49 out of the 50 American states, in a valedictory interview with The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and correspondent Charissa Yong.

ST: How would you characterise US-Singapore relations during your tenure here?

Mr Mirpuri: It’s a fairly stable, steady relationship. We have interests that align and we keep building on them. What we have very much tried to do in our relationship with the United States is to avoid sudden fits and starts. We keep all administrations aware of our strategic interests and these align with US interests.

So it’s not been dramatic differences. The way we really approach the relationship is: Let’s keep building on a solid foundation, look for areas of cooperation, keep them moving forward, and make sure that the leaders meet regularly. And that’s really the way we’ve done it, irrespective of whether it’s a Democratic or Republican administration. I expect that this will continue into the future. No drama — that’s the relationship we would like to have with the US.

ST: What was Singapore’s biggest diplomatic win during your time here?

Mr Mirpuri: The most pleasant surprise to me was when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was invited here for an official visit with a state dinner in 2016. If you look at the record of countries being invited… they tend to be big countries. The visit was really a day of celebration of Singapore in Washington DC. The flags were up, the crowds were there to greet the two leaders, there was a black-tie dinner with speeches and toasts. That symbolism of a close partnership between Singapore and the US was really one of the highlights for me.