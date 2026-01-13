Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) welcoming German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to the State Department on Jan 12.

WASHINGTON - Germany’s top diplomat on Jan 12 played down the risk of a US attack on Greenland, after US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to seize the island from NATO ally Denmark.

Mr Trump has been talking up the idea of buying or annexing the Arctic territory for years, and further stoked tensions this week by saying that the United States would take the territory “one way or the other.”

When asked about a unilateral military move by Mr Trump, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he had “no indication that this is being seriously considered.”

“I believe there is a common interest in addressing the security issues that arise in the Arctic region, and that we should and will do so,” Mr Wadephul told reporters after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

NATO is in the process of developing “more concrete plans on this” that will be discussed with US partners, Mr Wadephul added.

It comes ahead of talks this week in Washington between Mr Rubio and the top diplomats of Denmark and Greenland.

Members of US congress also issued a statement on Jan 11 saying a delegation will visit Copenhagen on Jan 16 and Jan 17, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons said in the statement that the delegation will meet with business and government leaders to discuss “bolstering Arctic security and promoting stronger trade relations.”

Republican Senator Thom Tillis added, “I believe it is critical that Congress stands united in supporting our allies and respecting the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland.”

Greenland and NATO said on Jan 11 that they were working on bolstering the defence of the Arctic territory, a key concern cited by Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has repeatedly pointed to growing Arctic activity by Russia and China as a reason why the United States needs to take over Greenland. AFP