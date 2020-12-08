Georgia recertifies US presidential election results, confirming Biden victory

Workers recount election ballots by hand at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, on Nov 14, 2020.
Workers recount election ballots by hand at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, on Nov 14, 2020.
  
    

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Georgia recertified the state's results in the Nov 3 presidential election on Monday (Dec 7), confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The recertification followed a hand recount that was triggered by an audit and a formal recount that was requested by Republican President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, both of which upheld Biden's victory in the state, the press release said.

