GameStop makes unsolicited offer to buy eBay for about $71 billion, WSJ reports

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GameStop's offer of US$56 billion (S$71 billion) represents a premium of about 20 per cent to eBay’s last closing price on May 1.

GameStop has made an unsolicited offer to acquire eBay Inc for about US$56 billion ( S$71 billion ), the Wall Street Journal reported on May 3 , citing an interview with GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen.

GameStop has built a roughly 5 per cent stake in eBay and is offering US$125 a share in cash and stock, Mr Cohen told the WSJ. The offer represents a premium of about 20 per cent to eBay’s last closing price on May 1 .

If the US online marketplace eBay is not receptive, Mr Cohen said he was prepared to run a proxy fight and take the offer directly to shareholders, the report added.

GameStop and eBay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is expected to disclose details of its offer later on May 3 , the Journal said. REUTERS