FTX goes bankrupt in stunning reversal for crypto exchange

NEW YORK - Mr Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, capping a rapid downfall for the companies.

Entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd were part of the filings, according to a Twitter statement on Friday.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

Mr Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive officer as part of the filings, and Mr John Ray III was appointed to replace him, the statement said.

Crisis quickly befell FTX this month after prices for the exchange’s native crypto token, FTT, plummeted and users raced to withdraw their assets.

Rival crypto exchange leader Changpeng “CZ” Zhao had earlier said he would sell some US$529 million (S$728.45 million) of FTT coins due to “recent revelations that came to light”.

Mr Zhao’s Binance Holdings tentatively agreed to buy FTX.com amid the exchange’s liquidity crunch, but backed out of the deal following a short period of due diligence.

FTX was scrambling to raise about UD$9.4 billion from investors and rivals, Reuters reported citing sources, as the exchange sought to save itself after customer withdrawals.

The predicament marks a rapid reversal for Mr Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto executive, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at around US$17 billion just two months ago.