Frostbite in 5 minutes: Northeast US, Canada gripped by Arctic blast

NEW YORK - A “generational” Arctic blast brought dangerously cold temperatures to swathes of the northeastern United States and Canada on Saturday, with forecasters warning that frostbite can occur in just five minutes.

Atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire state, the wind-chill factor reached minus 78 deg C overnight, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

That broke the previous low recorded there of minus 74 deg C, the Weather Channel said.

At almost 1,920m, Mount Washington is the highest peak in northeast America and is known for having some of the world’s worst weather.

Temperatures of minus 43 deg C and wind gusts of over 177kmh combined for the historic low.

The NWS office in Caribou, Maine, said a wind chill of minus 51 deg C was recorded in the small town of Frenchville, just south of the border with Canada.

“This is an epic, generational arctic outbreak,” the office had warned in an advisory ahead of the front.

It said the chills would be “something northern and eastern Maine has not seen since similar outbreaks in 1982 and 1988”.

“Most stations are forecast to see their lowest wind chills in decades or, in some cases, the lowest ever recorded,” the service added.

It warned that frostbite to exposed skin can occur within five minutes in such conditions.

“The dangers of being caught unprepared without shelter from the elements and without proper winter survival gear cannot be stressed enough,” the service wrote.

The NWS said the blast brought temperatures 10 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit below average over parts of the US Northeast and the coastal Mid-Atlantic.