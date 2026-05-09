Frontier Airlines plane suffers engine fire, reportedly hits pedestrian in Denver

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The plane was taking off for Los Angeles.

A Frontier Airlines passenger jet abandoned its take-off for Los Angeles late on May 8 after suffering an engine fire and reportedly striking a pedestrian on the runway at Denver International Airport, the airline and the airport said.

Denver International Airport said that a brief engine fire had been promptly extinguished by the fire department.

Frontier Airlines said smoke was reported in the cabin of the Airbus A321 and the pilots aborted takeoff.

The company said the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, and was safely evacuated.

Neither the airline nor the airport gave details on the pedestrian who was reportedly struck.

Frontier said it was investigating the incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities.

At least one passenger had a minor injury and everyone onboard the plane was being evaluated, ABC News said. REUTERS