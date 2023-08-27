From wow to new normal: Driverless cars cruise the streets of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - This California summer, passersby on the streets of San Francisco can be divided into two camps: Blase locals who are used to a parade of moving cars with no drivers or gobsmacked tourists fumbling for their smartphones to capture this long-promised vision of the future.

Katherine Allen climbs into a white Jaguar, which then pushes out carefully into the traffic in a busy neighbourhood crisscrossed by jaywalkers and cyclists.

The 37-year-old lawyer has been voluntarily testing Waymo’s robot cabs since the end of 2021. At first, there was always an employee of this subsidiary of Alphabet (Google’s parent company) on board, there to grab the wheel if needed.

And then one night with very little warning, the car came to her unchaperoned.

“I was really nervous the first time, but not too nervous that I didn’t want to take it. I was excited too,” she said. “For the first two thirds of the trip, maybe 20 minutes or so, I was freaking out and then all of a sudden it just sort of felt normal, which is weird, because it wasn’t normal!”

The vehicles in San Francisco are operated by Waymo and General Motors-owned Cruise and earlier this summer, both operators received permission by a California regulator to operate 24/7 across the city except on freeways.

This made San Francisco the first major city with two fleets of driverless vehicles fully operating that the companies hope will drive their expansion elsewhere across the United States.

‘Awesome’

On Tuesday evening, accompanied by AFP, Isaac, a San Francisco resident and stay-at-home Dad, ordered his first ride on Cruise’s app.

“Percussion,” the vehicle’s name, arrived quickly. But instead of taking the direct route, which would have led to a supermarket in less than five minutes, the trip followed a long, unexplained detour.

“It’s odd to me that the steering wheel even turns... It’s kind of ghostly,” Isaac observed as the car pulled away embarking on the journey.

“I’m actually impressed. It’s decent at braking. It’s not all psycho about slamming on the brakes and accelerating really quickly,” said Isaac.