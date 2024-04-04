Fried chicken chain makes workers walk less to save cash

CALIFORNIA – Pollo Campero wants to more than double its US store count. But first, it’s halving the number of miles workers walk each day.

The privately held Guatemalan chicken chain mapped how workers were moving around stores and revamped its restaurant design to allow people to work more efficiently. It slashed the number of steps taken by the staff member who ensures orders are delivered promptly and accurately from about 18,000 per shift – or about 5.5km – to about 9,500.

“Every step you save adds to the bottom line and saves labour costs,” said Mr Blas Escarcega, vice-president of franchise development at Pollo Campero. The reduction can also result in faster service and happier customers, he added.

Dollar savings from the new model are difficult to calculate, the company said, but the set-up should also improve workers’ experience and reduce turnover.

The chicken joint’s initiative mirrors an industry-wide push for higher productivity as restaurants face elevated costs and picky diners. While many restaurants now say that staffing and turnover are back to pre-pandemic levels, the median base wage for restaurant workers was about 18 per cent higher in March than three years ago, according to payroll data from establishments that use technology by Square.

Chains operating in California are also contending with a 25 per cent minimum wage increase – from US$16 (S$21.56) to US$20 – for fast-food workers that took effect on April 1.

McDonald’s Corp franchisees have estimated the wage law will cost each California location US$250,000 a year, characterising it as a “devastating financial blow”. The Pollo Campero website lists about two dozen restaurants in California.

Elevated costs have added increased urgency to quick-service chains’ quest for efficiency, boosting interest in techniques, such as counting workers’ footsteps, that have been used for years. Higher productivity can help cut costs, the thinking goes, and allow restaurants to serve more customers per hour.

Improving the metric – known in industry parlance as throughput – can lead to higher sales. Companies looking to boost capacity include Restaurant Brand International Inc’s Popeyes, which is revamping its kitchens, and Starbucks Corp, which is rolling out machines that brew coffee in 30 seconds.

Mr Jason Daugherty, a quick-service restaurant consultant at Connors Group, said he has been getting more inquiries about kitchen design in recent months. Chains are also requesting labour productivity studies and looking into automating tasks, he said.

Some have started to request that suppliers do some of the prep work, like for example, shredding lettuce before it’s delivered to restaurants. Many are also asking about drive-thrus, whose adoption ramped up since the pandemic.

Smooth service has become even more imperative as restaurants have raised prices to offset climbing expenses, with inflation for food away from home going up 4.5 per cent in the year through February. The cost of dining at limited-service eateries like Pollo Campero rose at an even faster pace.

Meanwhile, inflation for groceries has fallen behind that of dining out, “nullifying a buffer for restaurant sales trends that previously benefited the industry”, William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia said in a note to clients.

“Consumers do not want to put their dollars at risk right now,” said Mr Chris Tomasso, chief executive officer of breakfast, brunch and lunch chain First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. “They’re being very selective about where they go, and they want to make sure that they’re not let down.”