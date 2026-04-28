French FM says Iran must make ‘major concessions’ to end crisis

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France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 27, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

UNITED NATIONS, United States - France’s top diplomat said on April 27 that Iran must be ready to make “major concessions” in talks to end a crisis triggered by the attack by the United States and Israel.

“There can be no lasting solution to this crisis unless the Iranian regime agrees to major concessions and a radical shift in its stance,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the UN Security Council.

Mr Barrot said that Iran must show a way “to peaceful coexistence within its region and for the Iranian people to be able to build freely their own future,” months after the cleric-run state ruthlessly repressed mass protests.

Mr Barrot was attending a session initiated by Bahrain in which dozens of countries made a joint call for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Gulf and one-fifth of the world’s oil.

In response to being attacked, Iran has moved to exert control over the strait, saying it is setting up a toll system, defying warnings from US President Donald Trump who has watched angrily as global oil prices soar.

Mr Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said that Iran’s laying of mines violated international law.

“Indiscriminate planting of mines in international waterways – that makes Iran international criminal pirates of the straits,” Mr Waltz said.

“Tehran admits to these crimes, but it’s so incompetent, it also admits to not knowing where the mines are.”

The Trump administration itself often denounces international law and institutions when US actions come under scrutiny.

Mr Trump has also criticised NATO allies for not assisting the United States in the war, on which he did not previously consult them, although he has also insisted the United States does not need help.

But Mr Waltz said at the Security Council: “Now is the time for a coalition of like-minded partners to step up and step in with real capabilities and help.”

Mr Barrot, while denouncing Iran’s actions, did not shy away from blaming the United States and Israel, saying they started the war “without a clearly defined goal and outside of international law.”

“But the Iranian regime bears the overwhelming responsibility for this situation,” he said, pointing to its “obstinancy” on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and “its continual support for terrorist groups.” AFP