Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in western Arizona

Updated
26 sec ago
Published
48 min ago

ARIZONA - A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on the evening of March 15, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no immediate reports of spills after the derailment in Mohave County, near the border with California and Nevada, the newspaper said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and BNSF Railway have been notified and are investigating the matter, according to FOX10, a local FOX News affiliate.

The sheriff’s office, NTSB and BNSF did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

The derailment of a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern in February released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment around the town of East Palestine in Ohio, prompting a lawsuit from the state and probes from the NTSB. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US cargo train derails, causing massive fire
Greece to restart railways from March 22 in phases

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top