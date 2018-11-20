Four wounded and two dead, including gunman, in shooting at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (WASHINGTON POST) - Two people are dead, including the gunman, and two others were injured in an active shooter incident on Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, ABC7 News reported.

A Chicago Police officer is among those injured, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for Chicago police.

He said in a tweet: "He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers." The shooting took place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Central time. Chicago fire officials told ABC7 said that two women were shot and one of them - who was shot in the parking lot - was a doctor at Mercy Hospital.

Her former fiance was the shooter, a source told ABC7. Both of the women were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Guglielmi initially said there were "reports of multiple victims" and instructed people to avoid the area.

He wrote that "at least one possible offender is shot" and that police were doing a "methodical search" of Mercy Hospital, located at 2525 Michigan Avenue.

Mercy Hospital said later in a tweet later that the incident was over and that all patients were safe: "A shooting took place at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center this afternoon. The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over. Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe."

SWAT Teams Searched Mercy Hospital in Chicago Earlier Today When an Active Shooter Entered and Shot 4 People, Including a Nurse & Police Officer.

Two Dead Counting The Gunman.



In an interview with CBS Chicago, a witness who was in the hospital said she saw blood by a hospital entrance and heard shots fired multiple times.

Another witness said he saw a gunman shoot someone multiple times in a parking lot. He added that officers responded quickly and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

According to the Associated Press, a witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: "It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random."

The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately available.