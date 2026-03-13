US military confirms four crew killed in plane crash over Iraq

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12, in an incident the military said involved another aircraft.

– Four of the six crew members aboard a US military aircraft that crashed in western Iraq are confirmed to have been killed, the US military said on March 13, as rescue efforts continued for the remaining two.

A US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12, in an incident the military said involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

The deaths add to the seven US service members who have already been killed as part of US operations against Iran.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” a statement from the US Central Command said.

A US official told Reuters that the second aircraft involved in the crash, which landed safely, was also a military refuelling aircraft known as the KC-135.

The US has deployed a large number of aircraft into the Middle East to take part in operations against Iran and the incident highlights the risk of not just operations, but of refuelling aircraft in the air.

The KC-135, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, has served as the backbone of the US military’s air refuelling fleet and is critical to allowing aircraft to carry out missions ​without having to land.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed ​responsibility for downing the US military refuelling aircraft.

Reuters reported on ​March 10 that ⁠as many as 150 US troops have been wounded in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

News of the crash comes the same day two US sailors were injured after ⁠the ​USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on ​board.

The first seven US troops were killed when a drone slammed into a US military facility in Port ​Shuaiba, Kuwait.

US President Donald Trump and other senior officials have warned the Iran conflict will result in more US military deaths as Tehran retaliates against US and Israeli strikes. REUTERS