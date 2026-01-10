Four tankers that left Venezuela in ‘dark mode’ are back in its waters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Coast Guard boarding and seizing the tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea on Jan 9.

At least four tankers, most of them loaded, that had departed from Venezuela in early January in “dark mode” – or with their transponders off amid a strict US blockade – are now back in the South American country’s waters, according to state company PDVSA and monitoring service TankerTrackers.com

A flotilla of about a dozen loaded vessels and at least three other empty ships left Venezuelan waters in December 2025 in apparent defiance of an embargo imposed by US President Donald Trump since mid-December, which has dragged down the country’s oil exports to minimum.

One of the ships, the Panama-flagged supertanker M. Sophia, was intercepted and seized by the US this week when returning to the country; while another, the Aframax tanker Olina with a flag from Sao Tome And Principe, was intercepted but released to Venezuela on Jan 9, state company PDVSA said.

Three more of the vessels that had departed in that flotilla, the Panama-flagged Merope, Cook Islands-flagged Min Hang and Panama-flagged Thalia III, were spotted by TankerTrackers.com in Venezuelan waters late on Jan 9 through satellite images.

The US authorities had said on Jan 9 that Olina – previously known as Minerva M. – would be freed.

The next step for the country, which remains under strict supervision by the US after it captured and extracted president Nicolas Maduro last week, would be the beginning of organised crude exports as part of a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) oil supply deal Caracas and Washington are negotiating, they said.

In a meeting with top oil company executives on Jan 9, US President Donald Trump said arrangements for the supply had progressed.

Global trading houses Vitol and Trafigura received this week the first US licences to negotiate and carry Venezuela’s exports, and naphtha supplies to the OPEC country also are expected, sources said. REUTERS