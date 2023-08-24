Four takeaways from the first 2024 Republican presidential debate

WASHINGTON - Eight contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination jockeyed for voters’ attention on Wednesday at the party’s first debate, while the front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, bypassed the event.

Here are four takeaways from the debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

New kid in town

In his first political debate, Mr Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, was widely expected to be a wild card. He quickly learned that fire brings fire.

Mr Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience who has been rising in some opinion polls, branded his rivals “professional politicians” and “bought and paid for”. That brought howls of protest from others on the stage.

He also referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, as a “super PAC puppet.” Mr DeSantis has been backed throughout his run by a deep-pocketed political action committee Never Back Down.

Mr Mike Pence, 64, defending his four-year record as Trump’s vice president, tried to cut Mr Ramaswamy down to size. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie, we don’t need to bring in people without experience,” Mr Pence said.

Mr Pence’s problem? There seemed to be more supporters of the outsider Mr Ramaswamy in the audience than for Pence, illustrating the difficulty his candidacy has had mustering traction. His critique brought forth a cascade of boos.

That did not stop former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 60, who tried to finish Mr Ramaswamy off much as he famously took down Senator Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I’ve had enough, already tonight, of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Mr Christie said.

Then Mr Christie went further.

“And the last person in one of these debates ... who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here,’ was (Democrat) Barack Obama. And I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight,” Mr Christie said.

‘Elephant not in the room’

Not only did Trump skip the debate, he counter-programmed it. The former host of NBC’s reality show “The Apprentice” sat with conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson for a pre-recorded interview that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just as the debate began.

Debate moderator Bret Baier of Fox News called Trump “the elephant not in the room.”

As the debate entered its second hour, the candidates on stage were asked about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

By and large, they fell into predictable patterns. Pence defended certifying the electoral vote in the US Congress despite pressure from Trump. Mr Christie, Trump’s most persistent critic, said his conduct was beneath “the office of president.” DeSantis argued the party needed to focus on the future.

Trump had a fierce defender in Mr Ramaswamy, who called him “the best president of the 21st century” and vowed to pardon him if he is convicted of federal crimes. He later argued against US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, a key Trump talking point that separates him from many in the party.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, however, sought to speak frankly to the millions of Republicans watching at home.

“We have to look at the fact that three quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,” said Mrs Haley, 51. “And we have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can’t win a general election that way.”