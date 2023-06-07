Former US vice-president Mike Pence formally challenges Trump for Republican nomination

WASHINGTON – Former US vice-president Mike Pence, who served Donald Trump with unwavering loyalty but later turned on him after the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, formally challenged his former boss for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday.

“I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come!” he said in a post on Twitter accompanying a campaign video.

“I’ll always be proud of the progress we made together for a stronger and more prosperous America,” he said, criticising President Joe Biden but never citing Trump by name.

It is extremely rare for a vice-president to run against a president he served under, and it has happened just a handful of times in US history.

Mr Pence enters the Republican presidential primary with a mountain to climb, polling at just 5 per cent and trailing Trump by 44 points, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll in May.

Mr Pence, who turns 64 on Wednesday, will face Trump and at least 10 others in a crowded Republican field that is essentially a two-man race between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Pence, a conservative Christian, will focus much of his campaigning on Iowa, the first state to vote in the nominating contest in 2024. Iowa has a significant number of evangelical voters among its Republican electorate.

He hopes a strong showing in the state will give him momentum and propel him into contention.