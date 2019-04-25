Former US vice-president Joe Biden enters 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Former US vice-president Joe Biden on Thursday (April 25) formally announced his entry into the race for the Democratic party's presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

"We are in the battle for the soul of this nation," Biden said in a stark video released online, calling on voters to deny Republican US President Donald Trump a second term in office.

Biden, 77, a long-time senator who served for eight years under Democratic President Barack Obama, would join a crowded field of nearly 20 other candidates seeking to defeat President Trump.

Biden unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in 1998 and 2008.

