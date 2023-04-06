Former US V-P Mike Pence won’t fight order to testify in Jan 6 grand jury

WASHINGTON – Former US vice-president Mike Pence would not appeal a judge’s order to testify before a grand jury considering evidence in a special counsel’s probe into efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to his spokesman Devin O’Malley.

Trump could still appeal the part of the judge’s ruling that rejected his separate challenge to Mr Pence’s testimony on executive privilege grounds, potentially delaying a date for Mr Pence’s appearance at court.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr O’Malley wrote that Mr Pence would no longer fight the subpoena for his testimony, expressing satisfaction with the judge’s handling of the novel legislative privilege theory that Mr Pence had pressed.

The decision was reported earlier by the New York Times.

“The Court’s landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the Speech or Debate Clause extends to the vice-president of the United States,” Mr O’Malley wrote.

“Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, vice-president Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law.”

Prosecutors are likely to ask Mr Pence about his conversations with Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, particularly around Trump’s demands that Pence refuse to certify the election and about whether Trump worked to instigate the attack on the US Capitol.

In the weeks before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by thousands of Trump’s supporters, Mr Pence had rebuffed a pressure campaign from Trump and some of his legal advisers to take steps to delay or stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s win, according to accounts from former Pence aides who testified in the congressional investigation.

The day before Congress met, Mr Pence announced he would not try to block the certification.

Mr Pence had challenged the subpoena from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, arguing that because of the unique role the vice president plays in presiding over the Senate, he should be covered by a legal privilege in the Constitution that protects members of the legislative branch against being forced to testify about their official activities.

A federal judge in Washington handed down a ruling late last month that directed Mr Pence to testify, but carved out certain subjects that he could decline to testify about related to his role presiding over Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.

The order from Chief Judge James Boasberg is sealed, but Mr Pence discussed it in an interview with Newsmax last month.

He said at the time that he was “pleased that the court accepted our argument,” but demurred when asked if he would appeal.