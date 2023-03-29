Former US V-P Mike Pence must testify in Jan 6 attack probe, judge rules: Reports

WASHINGTON - A federal judge has ruled that former US Vice-President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump leading up to the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, a source familiar with the ruling said on Tuesday.

In a ruling that remains under seal, the judge also said that Mr Pence can still decline to answer questions related to Jan 6, the source said, adding that Mr Pence can still appeal the ruling. The appeal option is being evaluated, the source said.

The source, confirming reports by CNN and NBC, said the judge’s decision compels Mr Trump’s former vice-president to appear before the federal grand jury but shields him from testifying about Jan 6, 2021, itself.

Asked during an interview on Newsmax on Tuesday as to whether he would appeal the order, Mr Pence said there was a limited amount he could say on the proceedings.

“I’m pleased that the court accepted our argument and recognised that the Constitution’s provision about speech and debate does apply to the vice president,” he said.

“But the way they sorted that out and the requirements of my testimony going forward are a subject of our review right now and I’ll have more to say about that in the days ahead.”

Ahead of the Jan 6 events, Mr Trump had repeatedly lambasted Mr Pence, publicly and privately, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s win in the 2020 election, sources told Reuters at the time.

Representatives for Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading the US Department of Justice’s investigation into Mr Trump and his allies’ alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mr Pence, who is exploring a challenge to Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is fighting a grand jury subpoena to secure his testimony, sources have told Reuters. REUTERS