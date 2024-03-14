Former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says preparing buyout of TikTok

Mr Mnuchin, who served for four years as former president Donald Trump’s treasury secretary, wants to buy TikTok. PHOTOS: AFP
Mar 14, 2024, 11:29 PM
Mar 14, 2024, 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON - Former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on March 14 said he is putting together a team of investors to buy TikTok from its Chinese owners.

On March 13, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a Bill that would force TikTok to divest from its parent company or face a nationwide ban.

Mr Mnuchin said he strongly supported the Bill, which must now go to the Senate for approval.

US President Joe Biden supports the Bill and has vowed to sign it if passed.

“I think the legislation should pass and I think (TikTok) should be sold,” Mr Mnuchin told CNBC.

Mr Mnuchin, who served for four years as former president Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary, said that TikTok was “a great business and I’m going to put together a group to buy” the embattled app.

“This should be owned by US businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a US company own something like this in China,” Mr Mnuchin said.

Earlier on March 14, a Chinese commerce ministry official said the US should “stop unjustly suppressing foreign companies” and take “all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Another official in Beijing said the US was “following the logic of a bandit” with the law. AFP

