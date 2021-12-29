Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid dies at age 82

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Mr Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to become the United States Senate majority leader and earned a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington, died on Tuesday (Dec 28). He was 82.

Mr Reid, a former amateur boxer who represented Nevada in the US Congress as a Democrat for more than three decades, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife of 62 years, Landra, said in a statement.

"I’ve had the honor of serving with some of the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history. Harry Reid was one of them. And for Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people," US President Joe Biden said in a written statement.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris said late on Tuesday that the country had lost an honorable public servant, adding that the Reid made a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

"Harry Reid rose through the ranks in Washington, becoming Senate Majority Leader, but he never forgot his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada – and he always fought for working families and the poor," Ms Harris said in a separate written statement.

As majority leader, Mr Reid served as then President Barack Obama's point man in the Senate and helped secure congressional passage of Mr Obama's signature healthcare law, known as Obamacare, in 2010 over furious Republican opposition.

Mr Obama on Tuesday posted to social media a recent letter he had written to Mr Reid. "You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on, you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect," Mr Obama said in the letter. "I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination."

Mr Reid retired in 2016, one year after suffering broken ribs and facial bones, and injuring an eye in an accident while exercising at home.

He had ascended to the job of majority leader in 2007 after the Democrats won control of the Senate. Despite being a political moderate who differed from others in his party on abortion, the environment and gun control, Mr Reid regularly clashed with the Republicans and maintained poor relations with the opposition party's congressional leaders.

"I always would rather dance than fight but I know how to fight," Mr Reid said in 2004, in a reference to his boxing career.

In 2012, Mr Mitch McConnell, then the Senate's top Republican, labelled Mr Reid "the worst leader in the Senate ever" while Mr Reid accused Mr McConnell of a breach of faith on an important issue.

During Mr Reid's time as majority leader, major legislation languished because Democrats and Republicans could not make compromises. His relationship with Mr McConnell was so strained that the Republican leader shunned Mr Reid during crucial US fiscal policy talks and dealt directly with then Vice-President Joe Biden.

"The nature of Harry's and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and our country. He will rightly go down in history as a crucial, pivotal figure in the development and history of his beloved home state," Mr McConnell said in a written statement.

In 2013, fed up with Republican procedural moves blocking Mr Obama's judicial and executive branch nominees, Mr Reid pushed through the Senate a historic change to the Senate's filibuster rules, preventing a minority party from blocking presidential appointments except those to the Supreme Court.

"There has been unbelievable, unprecedented obstruction," Mr Reid told his fellow senators, referring to the Republicans. "The Senate is a living thing and to survive, it must change as it has over the history of this great country."