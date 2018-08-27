Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush to speak at funeral of Senator John McCain

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST, AFP) - Former US presidents Barack Obama and Mr George W. Bush are expected to speak at the funeral of Arizona Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday (Aug 25) at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Mr McCain had requested that his former White House rivals, who defeated him in both of his presidential runs, speak at his funeral. The White House lowered flags to half-staff on Sunday (Aug 26) in honour of Mr McCain.

The late senator will lie in state at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday (Aug 31), followed by a memorial service at the National Cathedral before being laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday (Sept 2), his office said.

Ahead of the national ceremonies, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and a memorial service will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church, followed by a funeral nearby on Thursday.

The funeral procession will then head to Washington, with time provided for the public to pay their respects to Mr McCain at the Capitol Rotunda.

The next day, the procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and head to a funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

Mr McCain's family had asked before the senator's death that US President Donald Trump not attend the funeral services. Vice-President Mike Pence is likely to attend.

In his book The Restless Wave, which was published in May, Mr McCain said he would be buried close to his classmate Charles Larson, the late admiral who commanded the Pacific fleet and later served as superintendent of the Naval Academy.

