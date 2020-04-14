Former US president Barack Obama to endorse Joe Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Barack Obama will endorse his former vice president, Mr Joe Biden, as the Democratic candidate for president on Tuesday (April 14), according to two people familiar with the former president’s plans.

Mr Obama’s endorsement was expected now, just as the general election against President Donald Trump begins. He had long made clear that he would wait for Democratic voters to choose their nominee before getting involved in the race.

Mr Biden did not wait for the endorsement, however, to capitalise on their relationship. From his campaign launch video onwards, the legacy of his eight years in the White House with Mr Obama was at the core of his argument for voters.

Mr Obama’s announcement comes a day after Mr Biden’s final opponent for the nomination, Mr Bernie Sanders, endorsed his former rival and urged Americans of all political affiliations to unite around Mr Biden to defeat President Trump.

Mr Obama’s endorsement means that he and former first lady Michelle Obama, the two most popular figures in the Democratic Party, can begin to campaign – and raise money – for Mr Biden. While Mr Biden’s campaign had hoped to hold massive rallies to roll out the support of the Obamas, it is settling for a digital rollout during virus-related social distancing.

Mr Obama remained publicly neutral throughout the primary race, but he offered to share advice and speak privately with any Democratic candidate. Most candidates took him up on the offer.

But as the race narrowed, Mr Obama spoke more frequently with Mr Biden, including congratulating him for his victory in South Carolina, and he spoke a number of times with Mr Sanders as he was contemplating the end of his campaign.

Mr Obama and Mr Biden remain close friends, a bond that deepened when Mr Biden was grieving over the death of his son Beau in 2015. Their partnership in the White House – in which Mr Biden was given a broad portfolio – is also the model Mr Biden has been contemplating as he begins the process of selecting his own running mate.