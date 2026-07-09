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Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

Former canoeist David “Davey” Hearn is facing a felony destruction of property charge after federal prosecutors alleged he intentionally damaged lining material at the bottom of the pool in June.

WASHINGTON – A former US Olympic canoeist pleaded not guilty on July 9 to vandalising a portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in a case that has become a flashpoint over President Donald Trump’s efforts to remake Washington.

David “Davey” Hearn, 67, is facing a felony charge of destruction of property after federal prosecutors alleged he intentionally damaged lining material at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in June.

Hearn appeared in local Superior Court in Washington , to enter the plea after he was criminally charged over the June 19 incident.

The 600m-long pool, a centrepiece of Washington’s National Mall, had been refurbished with an “American flag blue” liner at Trump’s request as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of US independence.

The renovated pool quickly developed blooms of algae that tinted the water green, while pieces of the blue lining peeled off. Trump, facing criticism over the US$14.7 million (S$19 million) renovation, blamed the problems on vandals who he alleged had intentionally sabotaged the project.

Jeanine Pirro, the Trump-appointed US Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced a criminal indictment against Hearn earlier in July, casting the case as an effort to protect US monuments.

Pirro alleged that Hearn had intentionally pulled at the liner, damaging a 2 sq ft piece and inflicting more than US$1,000 in damage. The destruction of property charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Lawyers for Hearn have argued that he is innocent and that the Trump administration brought criminal charges to distract attention from what they called a botched renovation.

Hearn has acknowledged reaching into the Reflecting Pool while cycling in the area and touching a piece of pool liner that was already partially detached, but he denied removing anything from the pool.

In the days following the renovation, Trump alleged that vandals poured chemicals in the pool to spawn algae and cut a 90m gash in the pool’s lining.

No one, Hearn included, has so far been formally accused of such actions.

The Department of the Interior said at least six people were arrested for suspected vandalism of the pool in the weeks following the renovation. National Guard troops and US Park Police were mobilised to keep watch at the pool, and it was enclosed in fencing for July 4 holiday celebrations.

Trump has said the pool will need to be partially drained again for repairs. REUTERS